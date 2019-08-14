Uber helps universities and colleges to bolster ride-share safety awareness

In Canada and the U.S., Uber has partnered with several campus safety organizations to increase safety awareness among college students in areas such as ridesharing and sexual assault.
To do that, the company first teamed up with National Crime Prevention Council(NCPC) and Youth Minds Inspired (YMI) to create and distribute physical safety-focused materials and printable assets for campus safety leaders in higher educational institutions.
Uber recommended students who commute using the platform should always share their trip details with their friends and sit in the backseat if possible.
Besides collaborating with NCPC and YMI, Uber says it is working with International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators(IACLEA) and No More on safety initiatives.
However, while Uber tries to foster safety awareness among students, the company has yet to penetrate Canadian markets like British Columbia due to legal restrictions placed on ridesharing services.
According to a media release, any driver who takes passengers through an app in the western province could face a fine of $1,150 CAD. However, the ruling provincial NDP government might lift the ban in the future.
Source: Young Minds Inspired
