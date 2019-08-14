OnePlus will launch a 5G smartphone during Q4 2019 in North America

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G in the United Kingdom and Finland.
It’s no surprise that its flagship 5G did not come to Canada as 5G is currently in the testing phase with Canadian carriers.
However, technology keeps on evolving and there is a new 5G OnePlus smartphone coming to North America.
During an interview with the Financial Times, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau stated the company is preparing to launch its second 5G-enabled smartphone later this year in North America, specifically during the fourth quarter of 2019.
Lau is most certainly speaking about the United States through its various carrier partners who are already live with a 5G network.
“We believe with the development of 5G technology next year we can have an [even] better performance. With the upcoming 5G era approaching, we are going to invest more… If you want to be a premium phone in 2020, you have to be equipped with 5G technology,” said Lau.
Competing manufacturers such as Samsung and Huawei also offer 5G handsets. Apple is rumoured to announce a 5G iPhone in 2020.
Canadians will most likely see a 5G network go live in 2020 through the major carriers, including Rogers, Telus and Bell.
