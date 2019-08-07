News
PREVIOUS|

Here’s how the Galaxy Note 10 stacks up against the Note 10+

Samsung made some weird choices with the Note 10

Aug 7, 2019

4:10 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung’s new Note-series flagships are finally here, but there’s more that separates these phones than you might expect.

First off, the Note 10 has a lower resolution display compared to the Note 10+. They come in at 2280 x 1080 for the Note 10 and 3,040 x 1,440 pixels for the Note 10+.

The other significant change between the two is the Note 10+ is the only one that has expandable storage.

One weirder non-spec related difference is that the Note 10 is only going to be sold through Samsung stores and Best Buy locations in Canada. You can still get the phone on a contract from the major carriers, but instead of doing it a Bell, Rogers or Telus store you need to do it at Best Buy.

The Note 10+, on the other hand, is going to be sold directly by the carriers and everywhere else you can expect to get the phone.

Finally, the Note 10+ comes in ‘Aura White,’ ‘Aura Black’ and ‘Aura Glow,’ the Note 10 only comes in ‘Aura Glow’ and ‘Aura Black.’

The Note 10 starts at $1,259.99 and $1,459.99 outright. For carrier pricing check out out other post detailing it here. 

Check out all of the specs below:

Shortcode:

Related Articles

News

Jul 29, 2019

1:44 PM EDT

Samsung could be planning a pink, purple and blue version of the Note 10 [Update]

News

Jun 15, 2019

10:06 AM EDT

Here are Google Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks from last week

News

Aug 2, 2019

11:20 AM EDT

Samsung’s Note 10 and Note 10+ will reportedly feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855

News

Aug 2, 2019

1:11 PM EDT

Note 10 leaks in ‘Aura’ red and blue colours with fancy cases

Comments