Here’s how the Galaxy Note 10 stacks up against the Note 10+

Samsung’s new Note-series flagships are finally here, but there’s more that separates these phones than you might expect.
First off, the Note 10 has a lower resolution display compared to the Note 10+. They come in at 2280 x 1080 for the Note 10 and 3,040 x 1,440 pixels for the Note 10+.
The other significant change between the two is the Note 10+ is the only one that has expandable storage.
One weirder non-spec related difference is that the Note 10 is only going to be sold through Samsung stores and Best Buy locations in Canada. You can still get the phone on a contract from the major carriers, but instead of doing it a Bell, Rogers or Telus store you need to do it at Best Buy.
The Note 10+, on the other hand, is going to be sold directly by the carriers and everywhere else you can expect to get the phone.
Finally, the Note 10+ comes in ‘Aura White,’ ‘Aura Black’ and ‘Aura Glow,’ the Note 10 only comes in ‘Aura Glow’ and ‘Aura Black.’
The Note 10 starts at $1,259.99 and $1,459.99 outright. For carrier pricing check out out other post detailing it here.
Check out all of the specs below:
