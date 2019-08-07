Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ specs, pricing and availability in Canada

Samsung announced its next biggest flagships, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, at its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York.
Along with clearing up questions and concerns about the devices, the announcement also means pricing and availability information is finally available, along with the specifications of the new phones.
To begin, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will start at $1,259 outright, and the Note 10+ will start at $1,459. Interestingly, Samsung Canada said the Note 10 would be exclusive to Best Buy and Samsung stores, while the Note 10+ would be available in “all stores.”
That said, you should still be able to get the Note 10 on contract if that’s what you want — you’ll need to head to a Best Buy or Samsung store to do it.
As for colours, you can get the Note 10 in Aura Black and Aura White. The 10+ is available in Aura Glow and Aura White. The 512GB version of the phone is only available in Aura Black. Finally, the Note 10+ Aura White and the 512GB Aura Black will only be available at Samsung stores, with Aura Glow and Black available everywhere else.
Pre-orders will go live in Canada at 4:30pm ET on August 7th and will run until the phones’ release on August 23rd. Canadian pre-orders get a free pair of Galaxy Buds.
Below the spec sheet you’ll find Note 10 and 10+ pricing information for each major Canadian wireless carrier.
Videotron
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be available with Videotron starting at $279.95 on a $125 per month plan including 19GB of full-speed data. You can learn more on Videotron’s website.
Bell
Bell is selling the Note 10+ online starting at $579.99 on a two-year Premium Plus contract and $779.99 on a regular Premium plan. Outright, Bell is selling it for $1,699.99.
If you pre-order the phone by August 22nd, the day before it releases, you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds
Telus
Telus has priced the Note 10+ at $1,725 outright, but it has cheaper options if you want it on a contract. Through the carrier’s ‘Bring-it-Back’ program you can get the phone for $0 today and then pay it back at a rate of $53.33 per month for two years.
You can also pay either $400 or $800 upfront to get the phone on a two-year contract and pay slightly less per month.
Pre-ordering the phone before the 22nd on a two-year contract will also net you a free pair of Galaxy Buds.
Rogers
Not to be left out, Rogers has a few deals on the Note 10+ as well, including free Galaxy Buds with pre-orders.
With Edge Financing you can get it for $0 upfront and pay $60.42 per month for two years.
Additionally, if you want the phone on a contract you can pay either — $490, $730, 970 upfront with varying monthly prices.
Rogers is selling the phone outright much cheaper than its competitors at $1450.
Freedom Mobile
Freedom is selling the Note 10+ from $0 to $1460. You can set the price you want to pay into Freedom’s price calculator and then it will tell you how much you’ll have to pay for the phone over the next 24 months.
Freedom seems to be the only carrier not offering the free Galaxy Buds for pre-ordering.
Sasktel
Sasktel is offering three different price points to pick up the new phone. You can get it for $0 upfront and pay $45 per pay period. The other two-year contract is $699 upfront and costs $10 per pay period, or $899 upfront on a two-year contract.
The prairie carrier is selling the phone Note 10+ outright for $1,459.99.
Sasktel is offering free Galaxy Buds with pre-orders until August 18th.
Fido
Guess what, Fido is also offering free Galaxy Buds with pre-orders.
The lowest price with Fido is $490 on a two-year contract. The other prices for two-year contracts are as follows — $730, $970, $1,090 and $1,210.
The Fido outright price is $1,450.
Koodo
Koodo has a similar plan to Telus’ since its outright price is $1,725.
On a two-year contract you can get the phone from either $980, $1,100 or $1,220.
If you pre-order the phone before the 22nd of August you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds as well.
