News
PREVIOUS|

The average human face is worth about $5 according to Google

The company is looking to make sure its facial recognition system is unbiased

Jul 29, 2019

3:28 PM EDT

0 comments

Pixel 4

Google offered random people on the street $5 gift cards to scan their faces to improve the Pixel 4’s facial recognition software.

The search giant released a blog post today detailing some of the phone’s upcoming features like the Project Soli hands-free navigation gestures and its facial recognition hardware.

Now that we know about the phone’s face unlock feature, it’s clear the street research that made headlines a few days ago related to the Pixel 4.

The Verge confirmed that Google is conducting field research to improve the Pixel 4’s face-scanning technology. Google wanted to collect scans from a wide range of people to ensure that the phone’s facial recognition is capable of working with a diverse set of individuals.

Source: The Verge, ZDNet

Related Articles

News

Jul 26, 2019

4:33 PM EDT

Pokémon Duel mobile game shutting down this October

News

Jul 5, 2019

12:50 PM EDT

Google Camera breakdown suggests Pixel 4 will feature telephoto camera

News

Feb 10, 2015

8:10 PM EDT

Google giving 2GB bump in Google Drive storage to those who complete a Security Checkup

News

Jun 14, 2019

10:00 AM EDT

Pixel 4 spotted in the wild looking just like Google’s render

Comments