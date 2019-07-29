The average human face is worth about $5 according to Google

Google offered random people on the street $5 gift cards to scan their faces to improve the Pixel 4’s facial recognition software.
The search giant released a blog post today detailing some of the phone’s upcoming features like the Project Soli hands-free navigation gestures and its facial recognition hardware.
Now that we know about the phone’s face unlock feature, it’s clear the street research that made headlines a few days ago related to the Pixel 4.
The Verge confirmed that Google is conducting field research to improve the Pixel 4’s face-scanning technology. Google wanted to collect scans from a wide range of people to ensure that the phone’s facial recognition is capable of working with a diverse set of individuals.
