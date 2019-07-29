Google Maps now provides more control over personal and shared lists

Google has made some server-side changes to Maps, enhancing the app’s list functionality. The Mountain View-based company has been doing a lot of server-side changes lately to improve the user experience and prepare for the launch of Android Q
The feature, first spotted by Android Police, allows users to add, view and edit a note directly from any place listing. This is especially helpful when travelling as it allows users to quickly note down details about a particular place.
Users can tap to bookmark a place and select which list to add it to. These notes will now show up in the main place’s listing once the user taps on the “Saved in” section, making it more accessible than before. For example, you can jot down the parade times at Disneyland in the list and it will be viewable once you tap on the location.
Previously, user-generated place notes were only editable in the saved list, and were only visible if you were editing it. This made the note feature almost non-existent to most Google Maps users.
Many users complained that their custom lists were displayed in different order whenever they opened it. There doesn’t seem to be a logic behind the scrambled order. The new server-side changes now allow users to manually reorder all items in a list, hence creating some consistency in organization.
Finally, users can now pick a display photo for a place. Although this feature has been available for a time, it wasn’t allowing users to choose a photo that was relevant to them until now. Let’s use the Disneyland example again, you can now display a picture of Disneyland parade as the main picture instead of a picture for the roller coaster because parade is more relevant to you.
All of the features mentioned above are available in the latest version of Google Maps on Play Store. You may download and try out these new features by downloading the latest APK of Maps.
Source: Android Police
