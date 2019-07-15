Public Mobile to kill off its $10 ready-made plan

Public Mobile is getting rid of its cheapest $10 ready-made plan as of July 16th.
The $10 plan consists of 50 Canada-wide minutes, unlimited incoming texts, 50 outgoing and international texts and voicemail. The plan also lasts for 30 days, says Freedom Mobile.
Public Mobile’s forums state that anyone who is still on this plan will be able to keep it, but new members won’t be able to sign up for it after July 16th.
If you’re a Public Mobile customer that wants to take advantage of this plan you can find out how to switch over to it here.
Source: Public Mobile
