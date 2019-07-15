Best Buy Canada launches 2-day sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Best Buy Canada has kicked off its own two-day sale to compete with Amazon’s big Prime Day promotion.
Like Prime Day, Best Buy’s ’48 Hour Sale’ will run from July 15th to 16th.
However, Best Buy’s deals are available both online and in-store.
Here are some of the most notable offers:
- Acer 27″ FHD 144Hz 4ms GTG Curved LED G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor (ED273 Abidpx) — $249.99 (regularly $379.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Beats By Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black/Red — $274.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Bitdefender Total Security (PC/Mac/iOS/Android) – 5 User – 1 Year — $24.99 (regularly $89.99)
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-8265U/256GB SSD/8GB RAM) — $799.99 (regularly $999.99)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop – Jet Black (AMD A4-9125 Dual-Core/500GB HDD/4GB RAM/Windows 10) — $299.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker – 6Qt — $89.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) — $34.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Klipsch R820F 150-Watt 2-Way Tower Speaker – Single – Black — $499.99 (regularly $799.99)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console — $449.99 (regularly $499.99)
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65RU7100FXZC) — $999.99 (regularly $1199.99)
Altogether, there are nearly 500 products on sale; the full list of which can be found here.
