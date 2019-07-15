News
Best Buy Canada launches 2-day sale to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Jul 15, 2019

12:02 PM EDT

Best Buy Heartland store in Mississauga

Best Buy Canada has kicked off its own two-day sale to compete with Amazon’s big Prime Day promotion.

Like Prime Day, Best Buy’s ’48 Hour Sale’ will run from July 15th to 16th.

However, Best Buy’s deals are available both online and in-store.

Here are some of the most notable offers:

Altogether, there are nearly 500 products on sale; the full list of which can be found here.

