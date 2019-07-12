New Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ images leak via FCC filing

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leak season seems to be in full swing.
First, earlier this week images of the Note 10’s and Note 10+’s cyclops-like front-facing camera leaked courtesy of Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24). Now, more renders of the Note 10+ have appeared thanks to a recent U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, according to XDA Developers.
The photos don’t reveal anything that we don’t already know about the larger Note 10 variation, but they do corroborate earlier leaks surrounding the smartphone.
Camera orientation, sensor locations, the Note 10+’s dimensions and the fact that the headphone jack is gone, are all confirmed in these FCC filings. Rumours also indicate that Samsung will utilize the Bixby button as a power button with the Note 10 and Note 10+. Activating Bixby with the smartphone is rumoured to be done by a long-press on this button.
The listing also mentions that the S-Pen can be charged wireless when docked in the phone, as expected, along with Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE.
The Note 10+ is set to feature a 6.75-inch display compared to the standard Note 10’s 6.3-inch screen. The larger version of the smartphone is also tipped to feature an additional rear-facing time-of-flight rear sensor that its smaller counterpart lacks.
The Note 10 and Note 10+ are set to be officially revealed on August 7th at an event in New York City.
Image credit: FCC, XDA Developers
Source: FCC, XDA Developers Via: 9to5Google
Comments