Try these shopping tools to get ready for Amazon Prime Day on Monday

Prime Day is almost upon us, so we’ve decided to round up a few tips we hope will help you get the most out all the deals that Amazon is offering over the two-day sale.
The actual sales begin at 3am ET/12am PT on Monday, July 15th and last until the end of the day on July 16th. While Amazon has revealed some of the deals already, the bulk of the event runs over the two days.
Also, make sure to keep your eyes on the site since we’ll be highlighting some of the top tech deals.
First up, deal tracking
Popular sites like camelcamelcamel and Keepa let you add items to a watchlist so you can see how steep the discount is off of the average price.
This tool is especially useful to check and see if the Prime Day deal is actually a good offer, or just a tiny discount to cash in on the hype of the shopping event.
Navigate to camelcamelcamel.com, make an account and then ensure you’ve selected Canada as your home market in the ‘Account settings’ section.
From there, add the Amazon URL of whatever you’re trying to buy in the search bar at the top, and the sites display a graph tracking the item’s price fluctuations. The tool even tracks some third-party sites as well to add more context to the graph.
Look for coupon codes
While it is an extra step, doing a quick Google search for Amazon Canada coupon codes can end up saving you a few extra dollars on top of the already great Prime Day deals you’ve found.
Nothing beats a Google search, but sites like Ebates and Honey are two options that have Amazon.ca specific coupons. Honey also features a browser extension that will automatically try to add coupons to your cart.
Shop around
Now that Prime Day is a cultural force, all kinds of other sites are also offering sales in an effort to keep up with Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce giant.
Depending on what you’re hunting for, you’re likely going to need to browse a few sites, but if you’re looking for tech make sure to head on over to eBay, Bestbuy, Newegg and The Source to compare deals and get the best discount.
Some Amazon bonus cash
Leading up to Prime Day, Amazon shared a few deals related to its own services like Prime Video, Music and Whole Foods. Notably, you can also get an extra $20 to spend on the site if you play your cards right.
Learn about the site’s return policy
Late last year we published a resource detailing Amazon and other major Canadian retailers’ return policies. Check it out and make sure you know what you’re getting into when you buy stuff from the site.
Comments