Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reveal colours, cyclops-like front camera

This is our best look at the Note 10 yet

Jul 10, 2019

11:17 AM EDT

Note 10 leak

If these new leaked renders courtesy of Ishan Agarwal @ishanagarwal24 are accurate, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is poised to be one of the best-looking smartphones of 2019.

The flagship, stylus-equipped handset seems set to feature a very rectangular design with stark corners, and a front-facing camera positioned in the center of the smartphone display’s top edge.

Colour wise, the two renders Agarwal has tweeted out so far are ‘Classic Black’ and a purplish-blue two-tone colour called ‘Silver’ that seems to have a lot in common with devices like the ‘Breathing Crystal’ Huawei P30 variant.

Samsung Malaysia’s official Twitter account recently tweeted out a seven-second Note 10 teaser that shows off a device bearing a striking resemblance to these new leaked renders of the smartphone. The Tweet has since been deleted.

Recent rumours suggest the Note 10 series will lack both a headphone jack and a dedicated Bixby button, but will have a 6.3-inch display, an in-display fingerprint sensor and 12GB of RAM. Past leaks indicated the phone would have four rear cameras as well, but this render only has three.

The South Korean manufacturer is set to hold an event on August 7th, 2019 at the Barclays Center in New York to announce the Note 10.

Update 07/10/2019 12:54pm ET: Ishan Agarwal has also tweeted out leaked renders of the Note 10+, both in ‘Silver’ and ‘Classic Black.’ The Note 10+ (sometimes called the Note 10 Pro), is set to feature a 6.75-inch display compared to the standard Note 10’s 6.3-inch screen.

Source: Twitter (@ishanagarwal24)

Image credit: Twitter (@ishanagarwal24)

