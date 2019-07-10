Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 renders reveal colours, cyclops-like front camera

If these new leaked renders courtesy of Ishan Agarwal @ishanagarwal24 are accurate, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is poised to be one of the best-looking smartphones of 2019.
The flagship, stylus-equipped handset seems set to feature a very rectangular design with stark corners, and a front-facing camera positioned in the center of the smartphone display’s top edge.
(2/2) And here’s the classic Black.#Samsung #GalaxyNote10 #GalaxyNote10 #Unpacked pic.twitter.com/vYAPbEwI8E
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 10, 2019
Colour wise, the two renders Agarwal has tweeted out so far are ‘Classic Black’ and a purplish-blue two-tone colour called ‘Silver’ that seems to have a lot in common with devices like the ‘Breathing Crystal’ Huawei P30 variant.
Samsung Malaysia’s official Twitter account recently tweeted out a seven-second Note 10 teaser that shows off a device bearing a striking resemblance to these new leaked renders of the smartphone. The Tweet has since been deleted.
Recent rumours suggest the Note 10 series will lack both a headphone jack and a dedicated Bixby button, but will have a 6.3-inch display, an in-display fingerprint sensor and 12GB of RAM. Past leaks indicated the phone would have four rear cameras as well, but this render only has three.
The South Korean manufacturer is set to hold an event on August 7th, 2019 at the Barclays Center in New York to announce the Note 10.
Update 07/10/2019 12:54pm ET: Ishan Agarwal has also tweeted out leaked renders of the Note 10+, both in ‘Silver’ and ‘Classic Black.’ The Note 10+ (sometimes called the Note 10 Pro), is set to feature a 6.75-inch display compared to the standard Note 10’s 6.3-inch screen.
Exclusive for https://t.co/Zm9VwYgCdV : After the regular Note10, here’s your very first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+/Note10+! Again, got the renders for Silver and Black variant! *Please credit if you use, not using watermarks.* #Samsung #GalaxyNote10Plus #Unpacked pic.twitter.com/5bLtrRd3EN
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 10, 2019
