Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launch starts on June 21

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the new game from Pokémon Go developer Niantic, will start rolling out on Friday, June 21st, the studio announced on Tuesday.
The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21! Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon. #WizardsUnite pic.twitter.com/ckk4s4mi8a
— Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) June 19, 2019
Wizards Unite will first launch in the U.S. and U.K. before it’s officially available in Canada at a later, unspecified date.
However, similar to Pokémon Go, it’ll likely be possible to play the game in Canada ahead of its official launch by sideloading the app. If that is, in fact, the case, MobileSyrup will provide a guide on how to play the game early.
Like Pokémon Go, Wizards Unite is a location-based augmented reality (AR) game. In Wizards Unite, players are tasked with capturing magical creatures that have escaped from the wizarding world.
Source: Niantic
Comments