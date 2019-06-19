News
New Diner Dash game launches on Android and iOS

Jun 19, 2019

8:00 AM EDT

Diner Dash Adventures

San Francisco-based mobile game publisher Glu Mobile has launched a new Diner Dash title on Android and iOS.

The game, titled Diner Dash Adventures, combines reimagined gameplay from Diner Dash, Hotel Dash and Cooking Dash. 

In Adventures, players assume the role of Flo as she tries to save her hometown DinerTown from the evil Mr. Big and his goons. Players will have to remodel entire acres of DinerTown using all kinds of design and decor combinations.

According to Glu, the game features “a whimsical story, a quirky cast of characters, and a bustling, dynamic world, letting players flex their creativity through renovation and customization like never before.”

The game can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

