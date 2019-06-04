Amazon’s Prime Video Channels are live in Canada

Following yesterday’s announcement that Prime Video Channels are launching in Canada, the service has now gone live.
This means that Prime Video subscribers in Canada can add channel packages to Amazon’s streaming service for a monthly fee.
For example, if you want to watch the entire third season of Rick and Morty, then you can add a SlackTV subscription to your Prime Video account for $12.99 CAD per month.
Most channels also come with a 30-day free trial. It’s easy to add a channel since it uses your payment information that’s already linked to your Amazon account.
The Channels
There are 13 channels in Canada, and Amazon describes them as the following in a press release:
- Acorn TV– Exclusive originals, addictive dramas, arresting mysteries and more from Britain and beyond, including fan favourites such as Doc Martin, A Place to Call Home, and Line of Duty for $7.49.
- hayu– From NBCUniversal International, Hayu has loads of shows the same day as TV and thousands of episodes of binge-worthy reality series right from the beginning; hayu is Canada’s home of reality programming for $5.99.
- Hollywood Suite– Unlimited access to the movies that shaped the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, plus essential Hollywood classics from the Golden Age, all for $4.99.
- Love Nature –Discover nature through original series, shorts and documentaries for the whole family, presented in 4K and HD for $3.99.
- MGM– Offering hit television series, as well as popular and classic films from MGM Studios for $3.99. Titles include Get Shorty, Teen Wolf, the Rocky Collection, Legally Blonde 1 & 2, Overboard (1987), The Thomas Crown Affair (1999 and 1968), The Silence of the Lambs, Hoosiers and Barbershop 1 & 2.
- Nickelodeon– Popular kids TV programming targeted to pre-schoolers and young adults, including favourites SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, iCarly and more for $5.99.
- OUTtv– Canada’s national LGBTQ+ television network that offers hits like RuPaul’s Drag Race along with a compelling mix of drama, comedy, talk, documentaries and award-winning movies for $3.99.
- Shudder– The largest selection of high-quality, handpicked classics and original horror, thrillers, and supernatural for $5.99.
- Smithsonian Channel– Award-winning programming that shines new light on popular genres such as air and space, history, science and pop culture for $3.99.
- STACKTV– Offering the latest episodes of hit shows from 12 of Corus’ great networks. This all-in, entertainment multi-pack from Corus includes popular shows like NCIS, Big Brother and Survivor for $12.99. Customers can enjoy both live and on-demand programming, including content from Adult Swim, Food Network, Global, HGTV, History, National Geographic, Slice, Showcase, Teletoon, Treehouse, W Network and YTV.
- STARZ– STARZ is the home in Canada for all new STARZ Original series, full seasons of hit television series, and a vast library of all-time favourite Hollywood movies. Available for $5.99.
- Sundance Now – Offers a gripping and rich selection of true crime, fiercely intelligent thrillers, and heart-stopping dramatic series from around the world for $6.99.
- Super Channel– Four diverse linear channels plus on demand, with access to hits including Harlots, Mr. Mercedes, Pure and When Calls the Heart, as well as access to library films and e-sports, all for $9.99.
On Android, you can subscribe to these channels in the Prime Video app or on the web. The iOS Prime Video app, however, does not offer the ability to purchase subscriptions. Instead, you’ll need to do so on the web. You can then watch content from your subscribed channels through the app.
