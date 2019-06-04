News
iOS 13 brings optimized battery feature to prevent overcharging

Jun 4, 2019

5:08 PM EDT

A hidden optimized battery feature in iOS 13 may keep a user’s battery from overcharging.

iOS 13 features a new option that “helps slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your iPhone spends fully charged. iPhone learns from your daily charging routine so it can wait to finish charging past 80 percent until you need to use it.”

The optimized battery feature uses machine learning to keep the phone from charging when it’s already at 100 percent. Overcharging can cause the battery to heat up, degrading it over time.

iOS 13 users can decide whether to enable the functionality.

Due to the feature setting a daily charging routine, it might be annoying for the user when they’re waking up earlier in the morning or travelling.

Source: Apple.com, Via: CultofMac

