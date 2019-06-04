June security patch rolls out for Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Google has released the first security patch for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. With the patch comes 11 fixes ranging from high to critical.
The most critical of the 11 fixes addresses a vulnerability that allows remote attackers to run harmful code disguised as a regular file. Other patches include a fix to Bluetooth security keys and Google’s Titan fob.
The Pixel 3 and Pixel 2 series both had other issues, including a fix that caused some Pixel 2 devices to freeze during the bootup sequence.
The security patch also rolled out to the Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel C.
Those interested who haven’t receive the update can find the link to download it for the Pixel 3a here and Pixel 3a XL here.
Additionally, this security patch will also allow users to update their Pixel 3a or 3a XL to the developer beta of Android Q. Though Google has yet to officially update its site, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL now support the Q beta.
Source: Android Security Bulletin Via: The Verge
