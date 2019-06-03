If you’re looking to slim down or eliminate your regular cable or satellite TV packages, Amazon Canada is in the process of launching Prime Video Channels in Canada.
Prime Video Channels offer 14 TV channels to Canadians that users can subscribe to through Prime Video instead of a traditional TV provider. The feature has been live in the U.S. since 2015. In Canada, the channels cost between $3.99 and $12.99 a month.
The list of channels that have partnered with Amazon are:
- Acorn TV – $7.49.
- hayu – $5.99.
- Hollywood Suite – $4.99.
- Love Nature – $3.99.
- MGM –$3.99.
- Nickelodeon – $5.99.
- OUTtv – $3.99.
- Shudder – $5.99.
- Smithsonian Channel – $3.99.
- STACKTV – $12.99.
- STARZ – $5.99.
- Sundance Now – $6.99.
- Super Channel – $9.99.
Some of the notable channels are STARZ, which users can also gain access to through Bell’s Crave.
StackTV is an offering from Canada’s Chorus Entertainment and offers TV shows from a handful of channels including Adult Swim, Food Network, Global, HGTV, History, National Geographic, Slice, Showcase, Teletoon, Treehouse, W Network and more.
hayu is another interesting one since it offers its own streaming network in Canada that also costs $5.99. Although it might be more convenient to have it inside of Prime Video to cut down on the number of apps on your smart TV and other devices.
This feature isn’t live yet, but Amazon’s press release says that it’s launching soon. MobileSyrup has reached out, and Amazon doesn’t have an exact date to share but promises it will be soon.
Prime Video Channels offer both Live and on-demand content for the included channels.
Prime Video has started the ‘channel war’ in Canada, just as it has in the U.S., and its main competition is the new Apple TV app, which so far only offers three channels in Canada — Acorn TV, CBS All Access and the Smithsonian channel.
It will be interesting to see if more channels come to these platforms and if they’ll be able to replace cable and satellite TV in Canada. Mainly, live sports would be a powerful addition in helping users move away from legacy TV providers.
Source: Amazon
