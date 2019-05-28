News
PREVIOUS

Rogers’ Ignite TV comes to Newfoundland

While it isn't cheap, Ignite TV has a lot of cool features

May 28, 2019

8:53 AM EDT

0 comments

Rogers has finally brought its internet-based Ignite TV packages to Newfoundland.

Starting today the carrier is offering 12 different internet/Ignite TV packages to users in Canada’s Eastern-most province.

Ignite TV is an Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) offering from Rogers, which means that unlike traditional TV that is brought to your home via cables or satellite, it comes from the internet.

This gives Ignite a few unique features such as tighter integration with Netflix and other streaming apps, a voice remote, the ability to watch TV on any device and more.  

Ignite TV bundles must include a Rogers Internet package.

The package prices are as follows:

The ‘Starter’ tier includes 36 channels, ‘Select’ includes 117, ‘Popular’ features 149 and finally ‘Premier’ features 189.

On top of these prices, there’s also an Ignite TV professional installation fee of $149.99 plus tax.

You can find out more about Ignite TV by reading MobileSyrup’s explainer on the platform, and checking out Rogers’ website.

While Rogers is offering Ignite TV to residents of Newfoundland starting today, the carrier isn’t adding the option to its website until tomorrow, June 29th.

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

News

Dec 7, 2018

11:39 AM EDT

Rogers adds a Santa Tracker app to its Ignite TV platform

News

Mar 1, 2019

12:29 PM EDT

Rogers is offering a $150 prepaid Mastercard with Ignite TV sign-up

News

May 27, 2019

10:07 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [May 27 – June 2]

News

Jan 25, 2019

10:42 AM EDT

Rogers reduced Ignite TV internet bundle pricing on January 20th, 2019

Comments