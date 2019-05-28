Borrowell launches free credit monitoring app on Android and iOS

Toronto-based credit education company Borrowell has launched a free credit monitoring app on Android and iOS.
With the Borrowell app, users can monitor their credit score, access their credit report, receive tips for improving credit and more.
Credit scores can be obtained in minutes and are refreshed every month. Meanwhile, the app uses the artificial intelligence-powered Molly the Credit Coach to offer smart suggestions to users and help them better understand their credit.
Finally, the app will recommend a variety of products to Borrowell members, including credit cards, loans and mortgage rates.
According to Borrowell, the app was downloaded 36,000 times during its brief beta period, during which time it placed among the top five financial apps on both the App Store and Google Play in Canada.
Image credit: Borrowell
Comments