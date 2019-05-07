Google’s Duplex service is coming to the web to help you rent cars

At its 2019 I/O developer conference in San Francisco, Google announced its plans to extend Duplex to the web.
Most people are familiar with Duplex as a voice service for making restaurant reservations and booking appointments — something Google demoed at I/O last year, and recently trademarked in Canada.
Now, the search giant wants to make filling out forms on the web just as easy.
To kick things off, Google is automating car rentals and movie ticketing forms with Duplex on the Web.
At I/O, the company demoed booking a car rental. In the demo, the user asked Assistant to book a car rental after receiving a calendar notification for an upcoming trip.
We’re extending Duplex to the web, previewing how the Google Assistant can help you complete a task online, like renting a car or buying movie tickets. More later this year. #io19 pic.twitter.com/lSWH5Rz72X
— Google (@Google) May 7, 2019
Using calendar and email information to surface trip data, Assistant opens and fills in a car rental form online. You can see it scroll through the page and add information. Further, users can confirm with a single tap and correct any errors as needed.
At the end of the process, users get an immediate booking confirmation in Assistant.
On top of all this, Google says Duplex on the Web requires no action on the part of the business.
Like Duplex for reservations, Google wants to gather feedback from users and thoughtfully approach the service. The company will share more details about Duplex on the Web later this year.
