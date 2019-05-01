Telus now has a new ‘Easy Share’ rate plan for small business customers in Quebec.
The plans include shareable data, worry-free roaming and more on a two-year term.
The Easy Share rate plans start at 2GB of sharable data and go up to 8GB of data, whereas the Easy Share Can-U.S. rate plan only features 8GB of non-sharable data.
The 2GB Easy Share rate plan goes as follows:
BYOD
Rate: $45 per month
Hardware credit:$0
Essential
Rate: $55 per month
Hardware credit: $0
Port-in credit: $0
Premium
Rate: $60 per month
Hardware credit: $100
Port-in credit: $200
Premium+
Rate: $65 per month
Hardware credit: $200
Port-in credit: $200
Voicemail 25
Platinum
Rate: $75 per month
Hardware credit: $400
Port-in credit: $200
Voicemail 25 and Visual Voicemail
The 6GB Easy Share rate plan goes as follows:
BYOD
Rate: $50 per month
Hardware credit:$0
Essential
Rate: $60 per month
Hardware credit: $0
Port-in credit: $0
Premium
Rate: $65 per month
Hardware credit: $100
Port-in credit: $200
Premium+
Rate: $70 per month
Hardware credit: $200
Port-in credit: $200
Voicemail 25
Platinum
Rate: $80 per month
Hardware credit: $400
Port-in credit: $200
Voicemail 25 and Visual Voicemail
The 8GB Easy Share rate plan goes as follow:
BYOD
Rate: $55 per month
Hardware credit:$0
Essential
Rate: $65 per month
Hardware credit: $0
Port-in credit: $0
Premium
Rate: $70 per month
Hardware credit: $100
Port-in credit: $200
Premium+
Rate: $75 per month
Hardware credit: $200
Port-in credit: $200
Voicemail 25
Platinum
Rate: $85 per month
Hardware credit: $400
Port-in credit: $200
Voicemail 25 and Visual Voicemail
All plans come with Unlimited Nationwide and Canada to U.S. text messaging and calling. Additionally, they include call display, call waiting, conference calling and call forward.
The Easy Share rate plans offer $7 U.S. roaming per day and $12 international roaming. With a $100 cap for U.S. roaming and $150 cap for international.
The plans also allow for more sharable data. To add 3GB, it’s an extra $25 per month, 6GB for another $40 per month and 10GB for $85 per month.
The 8GB Easy Share Can to U.S. rate plan goes as follow:
Premium+
Rate: $85 per month
Hardware credit: $200
Port-in credit: $200
Easy Roam: U.S. $0 per day, international $12 per day
Telus’ ended its ‘Quebec Small Business Voice & Data’ rate plan alongside the accompanying data add-ons on April 28th.
The business customers can only use the BYOD rate plans if they are out of a contract and are on a month-to-month term, or if the remaining balance of the contract was paid off.
