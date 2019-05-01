You’ll soon be able to set up your Google location history to delete automatically

Google is stepping up its privacy controls.
An upcoming update will allow users to set up their location history so it automatically deletes after a specific period.
Soon users will be able to navigate to their Google Account, then tap the ‘Activity Controls’ in the ‘Data & Personalization’ section of the website. Next, users will be able to go into the ‘Location History’ section and set up auto-delete controls for their location data.
Google is letting users choose either to delete their location history every three or 18 months. This means that each time a piece of location data is older than three or 18 months, Google removes it.
Google will roll out the update to the location history setting first, then after that web and app history will get the same treatment.
Google’s blog post says this change will make its way to users in the coming weeks.
Source: Google
