Pixel 3a packaging and ‘Purple-ish’ colour variant leak

Details about Google’s often-rumoured mid-range Pixel 3a have leaked yet again.
This time Brandon Lee from ‘This is Tech Today‘ received a couple of packaging photos of the handset, along with information regarding technical specifications and U.S. pricing.
According to Lee, the device will release in two storage options, 64GB and 128GB. The phone is set to reportedly feature a 5.6-inch screen size with ‘Purple-ish’ colour variant, though the box shows that the smartphone in a light shade of purple.
Additionally, the Pixel 3a will reportedly feature a 1920 x 1080 resolution, downward facing speakers and no headphone jack. Lee also states that this source says Google will launch the phone on May 7th during Google I/O.
Furthermore, Lee says the device will sport a $399 USD (roughly $535.76 CAD) price tag with the XL version coming in at $479 price (about $643 CAD).
It’s unclear if the handsets will feature similar price tags in Canada
Source: This is Tech Today
