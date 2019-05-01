Public Mobile upgrades $15 plan to include unlimited incoming calling

Public Mobile has boosted its $15 CAD per month plan to include unlimited incoming calls.
Initially launched in March, the $15 plan offers users 100 Canada-wide minutes, unlimited international text and picture messaging, voicemail and call display, as well as a bonus 250MB of 3G data if you sign up for AutoPay.
The plan now includes unlimited incoming calls at no additional cost.
Further, users who sign up for AutoPay save $2 per month on their bill, making the deal even sweeter. $13 per month for all of the above is pretty solid.
It’s worth noting that if you had the old Public Mobile $15 plan, you’d need to switch to the new plan to get the unlimited incoming calls. If you make the switch, you’ll get the incoming calling package on your next renewal date.
You can learn more about the deal over at Public Mobile’s website.
Source: RedFlagDeals
