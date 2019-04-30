Instagram removing Likes from photos in Canadian test

In a move that’s likely to be controversial, Facebook-owned Instagram is aiming to get people to value their friends and followers actual posts instead of just their ‘Like’ count.
The test is reported to begin later this week and will remove Likes from photos and Views from videos.
Users will still be able to see their own likes and followers will continue to be able to like posts, but you’ll only be able to view your own likes.
This isn’t the first update that the social network has made to decrease the importance of its user’s metrics. An iOS update last week tweaked profiles to make follower counts less prominent, among a few other changes.
Since this is just a test, it’s unclear if Instagram will get rid of likes altogether. Regardless, it will be interesting to see the response to this change when the trial kicks off.
Comments