Facebook’s Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S launch on May 21st in Canada

Facebook-owned Oculus has finally revealed the release date for its upcoming Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S headsets. The pair of headsets will launch on May 21st in 22 countries, including Canada.
The lower-end Oculus Quest works doesn’t have an external tracking camera or need a powerful gaming computer. The Quest is also powered by a Snapdragon mobile chipset, though it remains unclear what specific processor.
On the other hand, Oculus Rift S is the successor to 2016’s Oculus Rift. Facebook claims that the headset isn’t an ‘Oculus Rift 2’ and instead is an upgrade to the original Rift’s tracking cameras with inside-out tracking.
In order to use the Rift S you’ll still need a powerful PC, though it’s worth noting that Oculus hasn’t changed the headset’s recommended technical specifications. Facebook says the Quest is set to launch with 50 titles, most of which are ported from the Oculus Rift, including notable virtual reality games like Beat Saber, Moss, Superhot and Google’s Tilt Brush.
The Oculus Quest and Rift S are available to pre-order now at a variety of retailers, including Amazon.ca and Oculus’ official website. The Oculus Quest starts at $549 for the 64GB version and $699 for the 128GB iteration. The Oculus Rift S, on the other hand, is priced at $549 CAD.
Both the Quest and Rift S are set to release on May 21st, 2019.
Comments