Facebook Dating gets new ‘Secret Crush’ feature

Facebook Dating, a dating feature included in the social network akin to Tinder, now has a new feature.
At the social media giant’s F8 conference in San Jose, Facebook announced ‘Secret Crush’ a new feature that allows users to explore the possibility of romantic relationships in their circle of friends.
Now a user will be able to go through their friend list and select up to nine secret crushes that they want to express an interest in. If the crush uses Facebook Dating they’ll receive a notification that says that they have a crush. Then, if the two friends crush on eachother it results in a match.
However, if the crush doesn’t crush back, if they don’t have a Secret Crush list, or aren’t on Facebook Dating, then no one will ever know.
Facebook Dating was only available in Canada, Columbia, Thailand, Argentina and Mexico and is expanding to Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Guyana, and Suriname.
