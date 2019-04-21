Contest: Win a Bell Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei’s P30 Pro is the talk of the town thanks to its camera prowess.
The China-based company’s newest flagship features a 40-megapixel wide shooter with an f/1.6 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel periscope camera capable of 5x optical zoom and lastly a time of flight sensor.
The phone’s periscope camera is also capable of 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom.
Additionally, this flagship features a Kirin 980 processor, 6.47-inch OLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340-pixel resolution with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Even though you can always buy the P30 Pro on your own, we at MobileSyrup thought it’d be nice to get you one for free. Our friends at Bell hooked us up with a P30 Pro to give to a lucky winner.
This P30 has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and comes in ‘Breathing Crystal.’
All you have to do is follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube through the Gleam entry form below and also leave a comment below telling us what you like most about the Huawei P30.
Comments