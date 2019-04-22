Resources
PREVIOUS

Learn how to become an AWS Solutions Architect with this $66 bundle

Apr 22, 2019

3:00 AM EDT

0 comments

As a company’s infrastructure expands each year, its data needs grow exponentially. Eventually, it will need cloud computing services to keep up with its needs, which makes cloud certified architects a valuable asset to any company. If you’re interested in this popular and stable career, you can learn what it takes to become one with this $65.58 CAD bundle.

The AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle features 6 courses on Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the most popular cloud computing services available today. The first course you should study is AWS Certified Solutions Architect (Associate) Course & Practice Test, which will help you pass the AWS certification exam on your first try. Furthermore, this bundle includes courses on how to implement security, managing Docker containers, developing microservices, and more.

You’ll need a high-level understanding of AWS to become a certified solutions architect, and this bundle contains all the knowledge needed to get there for $65.58 CAD ($49 USD).

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

 

AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle – $49

See Deal

Related Articles

Resources

Apr 20, 2019

5:04 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [April 15 – 21]

Resources

Apr 19, 2019

3:00 AM EDT

Become a machine learning and AI pro with this 8-course bundle

Resources

Apr 18, 2019

3:48 PM EDT

TCL’s 4K TVs are on sale at Amazon for as low as $379 CAD

Resources

Apr 18, 2019

3:00 AM EDT

Grow your Instagram following with this scheduling app

Comments