May 22, 2019

8:09 AM EDT

0 comments

The Pixel 3a is Google’s latest and first midrange Pixel device.

While the midrange handset is more affordable than flagship smartphones, nothing is more economical than the low price tag of free.

We here at MobileSyrup are currently offering the chance to win a ‘Clearly White’ Pixel 3a XL. Our friends at Google hooked us up with a device to give to a lucky winner.

The handset also comes with a Google-made case.

The Pixel 3a XL features a 6-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,160 pixel resolution. Additionally, it sports a 12-megapixel shooter similar to the one on the Pixel 3, with 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor.

To win one of these bad boys, all you have to do is follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube through the Gleam entry form below and also leave a comment below telling us what you like most about the Pixel 3a XL.

Contest: Win a Google Pixel 3a XL

