News
PREVIOUS

Pizza Pizza celebrates Earth Month by offering free slices in exchange for old electronics

The pizza company's 'Slices for Devices' campaign lasts until April 30th

Apr 8, 2019

7:05 PM EDT

0 comments

Pizza Pizza is celebrating Earth Month with its annual ‘Slices for Devices’ campaign, in which the food chain is offering pizza for e-waste.

Customers can trade-in small, older devices for a free cheese or pepperoni slice across its traditional stores in Ontario, Québec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. Non-traditional Pizza Pizza locations like those located in malls or theatres are not participating in this campaign.

Accepted devices include mobile and smartphones, digital cameras, iPods, MP3 players and handheld video game consoles.

There is a limit of two devices per person, meaning that customers can only receive up to two pizza slices.

The Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA) is taking responsibility for safely recycling these devices.

Proceeds received from the recycling will then be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network through Pizza Pizza’s ‘Slices for Smiles’ foundation.

‘Slices for Devices’ lasts until the end of April, so you’ll have time to recycle any old products lying around.

Source: Pizza Pizza Via: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

Apr 24, 2015

7:38 PM EDT

You can now order the Canadian Eh! pizza right from your wrist

News

Feb 2, 2011

10:01 AM EDT

“Recycle My Cell Challenge” brings in almost 4,000 wireless devices

News

Nov 23, 2010

3:02 PM EDT

Video: 1,500 pounds of old cell phones vs. a Camaro

News

Dec 7, 2010

8:06 AM EDT

SaskTel 3G+ coverage expands to cover 26 new locations

Comments