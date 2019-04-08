Bang & Olufsen’s new TV is as captivating to watch as the sun rise

High-end technology company Bang & Olufsen, most notably known for its avant-garde looking speakers, has unveiled a new TV that’s half-transformer, and half-spectacle.
The TV is going to launch in the fall and The Verge reports that it’s going to carry a hefty $20,000 USD (roughly, 26,630 CAD) price tag.
What makes the TV unique is that the display sinks down when it’s not in use to somewhat hide behind the speakers. Then, when the user walks into a room and shouts, “AUTOBOTS ROLL OUT” the TV expands to its full stature for video watching (just kidding). The television actually expands when the user turns it on, according to The Verge.
The TV itself is a 77-inch LG C9 OLED, reports The Verge, so at least the picture quality will be stunning.
It also has Chromecast built-in and supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 on top of LG’s WebOS smart TV platform.
Overall, the TV looks awesome, but its price tag means that most people can’t afford it. Although, we can always watch this video that reminds me of a nature documentary that shows off this impressive piece of hardware.
Source: The Verge, Bang & Olufsen
