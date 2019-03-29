Apple officially cancels AirPower

Apple has officially cancelled its AirPower wireless charging mat.
The company shared the news on Friday in an official statement.
“After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward,” said Apple senior vice president of hardware engineering in a statement emailed to TechCrunch.
Apple first announced AirPower at its 2017 iPhone X launch event. The company’s Phil Schiller said the accessory would be capable of simultaneously charging an Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods charging case all at once.
Aside from the occasional product packaging misstep, in the time between when it first announced AirPower and now, Apple had been notoriously tightlipped about AirPower, sharing few updates on its launch status.
That said, as recently as last week, it appeared the company was on track to release AirPower in the near future. Most notably, the packaging of the new second-generation AirPods feature references to AirPower.
Most reports, including one published by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, suggested Apple experienced engineering issues related to the mat overheating.
Source: TechCrunch
