Nvida Shield code suggest new remote and controller are on the way

The Nvida Shield TV is one of the best Android TV streaming boxes, and it’s looking like a new game controller and remote might be on the way.
A ROM developer has discovered possible mentions of a new controller and remote in the device’s code, according to Android Police. Nvida references the controller and remote as ‘Stormcaster’ and ‘Friday’ respectively, alleges the report.
XDA Developers reached out to Nvida, and the company told the publication that “it’s fairly standard practice for various concept codenames to appear in codebases. Those references remain even when it becomes unlikely that the concept ever goes into production. We can’t comment on which codenames refer to product concepts that are active vs which ones are inactive, as it can be fluid. However, I can confirm that none of the codenames below refer to products that have launched publicly.”
While this does possibly mean that the products that are code-named might never see the light of day, it also confirms that Friday and Stormcaster are, or at least were, real products.
Nvida has a history of naming its products after Marvel characters. It called the current gen hardware ‘Thunderstrike’ and ‘Pepper’ while in development, according to Android Police.
Source: Android Police, XDA Developers
Comments