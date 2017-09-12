News
PREVIOUS|

Apple reveals AirPower charging mat

Sep 12, 2017

2:48 PM EDT

8 comments

Apple’s making a move towards integrated wireless charging into its mobile devices.

The Cupertino computing giant announced the AirPower charging mat at its iPhone 8 special event on September 12th, 2017.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, showed that the AirPower mat works simultaneously with the new iPhone X, the Apple Watch, as well as the wireless charging case for the AirPods.

In the video example, all three devices were lined up side-by-side, charging at once.

Schiller said Apple is working with Qi to incorporate this form into the standard.

The AirPower mat will be available sometime next year.

Related Articles

News

May 21, 2013

11:42 AM EDT

Mophie launches juice pack plus for iPhone 5 with 2100mAh battery

News

Nov 1, 2013

4:57 AM EDT

iPad Air now available in Canada

News

Sep 12, 2017

2:20 PM EDT

iOS 11 is available on September 19th

Features

Jan 9, 2017

1:51 PM EDT

Qi sees ‘the finish line’ in wireless charging arms race

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    I can just see it. The next thing the company will be doing is removing any form of wired/connected charging in favour of this nonsense.
    I know few people who use or would really care for ‘wireless charging’ Its just another gimmick

    • Ya I feel the same way about wireless charging. I think I’ve purchased 3-4 wireless chargers and I barely use them. I use it the most when I’m at the office because its the only charger i have lol.

      Like David said, now that Apple is involved this will open the doors to a better market

    • John Lofwire

      Well at the speed iphone charge currently having them using QI wont slow it down anyway so why not..

  • Pingback: Apple releases AirPower charging mat | Daily Update()

  • David Markx

    Having furniture and restaurants with readily available wireless charging pads work with all your devices is the future.

    Now that the iPhone backs Qi there’s some serious money to be made which will benefit Android users as well.

    • John Lofwire

      Almost every wireless charging enabled device already support QI charging lol.

      Sorry but having apple on board wont change much.

      Its funny on the other hand how some apple lover said they would bring a brand new tech where in fact they are using the same old one.

    • Mr Dog

      It already has changed a lot. lol

      Qi doesn’t have any sort of charging pads, only individual charging pads. Apple has already announced the first pad which allows free form devices to start charging. Which all other devices using Qi will benefit from as well as they develop the standard

  • Pingback: Apple reveals AirPower charging mat | Daily Update()