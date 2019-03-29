News
Freedom Mobile ‘coming soon’ to Prince George, Medicine Hat

Freedom coverage is "coming soon" to four new Canadian cities

Mar 29, 2019

3:10 PM EDT

0 comments

Freedom Mobile has announced it will soon launch in several new cities across Canada.

On its website, the Shaw-owner carrier confirms that it is bringing its Big Gig plans and fast Extended Range LTE to the following Canadian cities:

  • Lethbridge, Alberta
  • Medicine Hat, Alberta
  • Nanaimo, British Columbia
  • Prince George, British Columbia

Freedom did not provide a specific launch date beyond “coming soon.”

The Big Gig plans offer customers several gigabytes of data on top of various talk and text service, starting at 5GB + talk plans for $50/month. Extended Range LTE, meanwhile, offers a better network that can reach farther and even penetrate walls for improved indoor coverage.

Source: Freedom Mobile

