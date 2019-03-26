Dropbox enhances search across web and desktop apps

If you’re anything like me, you probably have an inordinate number of files and documents scattered across your cloud storage. Keeping track of all the files and folders can be daunting, but Dropbox hopes to make that more manageable with a slew of more powerful search features.
First and foremost, Dropbox is making search on desktop as useful as its web and mobile apps.
Currently, Dropbox on Windows and macOS works by creating a folder directory that syncs with its service. The Dropbox icon in the Windows system tray or macOS menu bar shows the sync status and lets you access settings.
Now, Dropbox will let you search your files through that icon. Plus, search isn’t limited to the files synced to your computer — you’ll see everything in your Dropbox account, even things you chose not to sync.
Dropbox Professional and Business users will also have access to the company’s advanced search feature that parses the text within documents and images and returns relevant search results related to that content.
Along with improvements to desktop search, Dropbox is improving its website search. When users search for files in Dropbox’s web app, they’ll have access to file type filtering, which lets them search specifically for images, documents, PDFs or any other type of file. Search will also have more advanced sorting options, so you can see your newest files or your most recently edited documents with a click. Advanced sorting will be coming to Dropbox soon.
On top of all this, Dropbox says its refined and optimized search significantly over the last year. Results on its website load up to 65 percent faster than before.
These Dropbox search enhancements are available now. If you don’t have Dropbox for desktop, you can download it for free here.
Comments