Google Search for hotels now includes vacation rental properties

Google is expanding on its Trips functionality to include vacation rental properties around the globe.
Users on mobile can now search for things like hotels in Toronto and get results for vacation rental properties alongside hotels.
When you search for hotels, tap on the ‘Filter’ button and choose ‘Vacation rentals’ instead.
Google sources these results from HomeAway, Expedia, Hotels.com, Red Awning, Trip Advisor, VRBO and more. Interestingly enough, Google isn’t partnering with the biggest name in vacation rentals, Airbnb.
For now, these results are only on mobile, but you can search through different dates and manage your maximum and minimum price points.
Google sorts the results in a list, or as a map, just like its hotel search.
