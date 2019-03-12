Google rolling out Material theme update for Google drive on mobile

The mobile version of Google Drive has finally received a fresh coat of paint with Google’s modern design.
The iOS version of the app is receiving the update today, while Android users should get the update on Monday, March 18th, reports 9to5Google.
The new update adds the rounded corners, ample white space and pops of colour that have taken over the Mountain View, California-based company’s recent design language shift.
The new multicoloured FAB icon that’s in Gmail and the web version of Drive have also been implemented in this update.
The sidebar that used to house the user’s account and file location information has been cleaned up. ‘My Drive,’ ‘Starred,’ ‘Shared with me’ and ‘Files’ are now on a bottom navigate instead of in the sidebar.
Overall, this new design looks great, but no one in our office has it yet so we haven’t been able to test it. The images embedded below are from when the redesign leaked in October.
MobileSyrup will update this post once we get the update on one of our devices.
Source: 9to5Google, XDA Developers
