Google Drive for Android to receive Material Design overhaul

Google Drive on Android looks like the next app to get Google's Modern Design overhaul

Oct 5, 2018

3:08 PM EDT

Google has been taking its time rolling out Material Design refreshes for all of its apps, and now it looks like the mobile version of Google Drive is getting updated next.

The web version of Drive was one of the first platforms to get the update, but the mobile version has been lagging behind.

XDA Developers discovered the new version of the app on Android. The new look has a lot of Google’s modern design tweaks including new icons and pops of colour.

The new Google Drive design on Android.

The current version of Google Drive on Android.

It appears that the redesign introduces a persistent search bar along the top of the app and a menu bar along the bottom that should make it easier to navigate through Google Drive.

The floating action button (FAB) icon has also been updated to mimic how it looks on the web.

Overall there’s a lot more white space and rounded corners which helps bring it up to par with Google’s other apps and services. Hopefully the update rolls out to iOS at a similar pace, but it’s unclear for now.

Source: XDA Developers 

Comments