Xbox Elite Controller support comes to Nvidia Shield TV

The latest update to the Nvidia Shield TV adds support for Xbox Elite Controller.
Now, Shield TV owners will be able to use Microsoft’s customizable, high-end gaming controller with their boxes. However, it’s important to note that the Elite Controller will only work with the Shield through a wired connection.
Additionally, Nvidia is tweaking the HDMI-CEC controls to “improve customizability,” although further details were not revealed.
Meanwhile, the update also brings an option to restart the box’s Wi-Fi service, which helps when wireless access points aren’t visible.
Users can access this feature by going to ‘Settings,’ then ‘Network’ and ‘Restart Wi-Fi’ after updating their box.
Via: 9t05Google
Comments