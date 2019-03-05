While Huawei only just revealed its foldable Mate X at Mobile World Congress, the China-based company also plans to launch its P30 series on March 26th in Paris.
While smartphone makers generally try to keep most details regarding their upcoming Android devices under wraps, Clement Wong, Huawei’s vice president of global product marketing confirmed to Android Central that the top-end P30 handset will sport a periscope-style camera that features ‘super-zoom’ functionality.
While, Wong did not comment on the exact zoom level, the P20 Pro features 3x optical zoom and up to 5x hybrid zoom, so it’s likely that the top-level P30 will feature some sort of major enhancement over last year’s device.
Rumours suggest that the phone will sport up to 10x zoom or 5x lossless zoom, which captures more pixels than what is necessary for a single shot. This means there should be no loss in quality when scaling images up.
Wong refused to say what exact technology the handset will use. However, Wong did claim that the phone would do “something nobody [has done] before,” which could hint towards a mechanical zooming lens, according to Android Central.
Wong also confirmed that the top-level P30 will feature an improvement to its ‘Night Mode’ that is set to be hardware-based but didn’t reveal any further details.
Meanwhile, a teaser image that Huawei says came from the P30 Pro and that it posted on China-based microblogging site Sina Weibo revealed that the phone would sport a quad-camera setup. The image posted is of the moon (see above), which Wong claims was shot without any additional hardware.
Huawei will launch the P30 series on March 26th. We’ll be on the ground at the event bringing you all the news directly from the keynote.
Source: Android Central
