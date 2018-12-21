News
Huawei P30 to feature 5x lossless zoom and triple rear-facing camera: report

Dec 21, 2018

10:13 AM EST

The Huawei P30 promises to be an “imaging powerhouse,” according to the prolific leaker Evan Blass. Blass sources this information from someone who has reportedly seen a P30.

Blass’ tweet indicates the standard P30 handset features a triple rear-camera with a resolution up to 40-megapixel, similar to the P20 Pro. 

The phone will also feature a 5x lossless zoom, which works similar to digital zoom. However, lossless zoom comes from the amount of native pixels shot. This means lossless zoom will capture more pixels than what’s necessary for the picture. That said, there should be no loss in quality when scaling images up.

The handset should also have a 24-megapixel selfie shooter, which Huawei’s regular P20 also sports.

Huawei will likely unveil its P30 in March, similar to its P20 series from this past year.

Source: Evan Blass

