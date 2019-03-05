Game of Thrones’ season 8 official trailer is full of dragons

The moment Game of Thrones fans have been waiting for is finally here: what seems set to be the last trailer for the TV show’s eagerly anticipated final season has dropped.
As expected, the trailer is sombre and is full of various clips hinting at an upcoming war. One thing is almost for sure though, Daenerys’ dragons are likely set to play a significant role in the new season given the considerable amount of screen time in this latest trailer.
Little is known about Game of Thrones penultimate season beyond what has been shown off in past trailers, though season 8 will feature what HBO has described as “the longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film.” You can practically see the massive budget for Game of Thrones’ final season in every shot this latest trailer.
Game of Thrones Season 8 is set to premiere on April 14th. While Game of Thrones season 8 will be available to HBO cable subscribers, just like it always has been, this year cord cutters have a legal way of watching the show in Canada. Bell’s recently relaunched Crave streaming service now features current HBO content for an additional $9.99 per month on top of the streaming service’s base level $9.99 subscription.
This additional subscription tier gives subscribers access to current HBO shows like Game of Thrones, Crashing and High Maintenance.
Bell also recently announced that Starz content previously available with Crave’s $9.99 base level subscription, will soon be priced at an additional $5.99 per month, including television shows like Vida, Counterpart, Sweetbitter and Black Sails.
Bell says some Startz content will still be available to standard subscribers but hasn’t revealed what specific content will still be available.
