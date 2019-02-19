Huawei to unveil the P30 series on March 26 in Paris

Huawei will announce the P30 series on March 26th in Paris, France.
Huawei Mobile tweeted the announcement with the text, ‘Rules were made to be rewritten.’ Currently, it’s unclear what this tagline specifically refers to.
Rules were made to be rewritten. Paris, 26.03.2019. #RewriteTheRules #HUAWEIP30 pic.twitter.com/hFzZI3pVYr
— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 19, 2019
The twitter clip seems to focus on the device’s zooming capabilities.
A previous leak, from Blass, suggests the standard P30 features a 40-megapixel camera with 5x lossless zoom and a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Lossless zoom works similar to digital zoom. However, lossless zoom is sourced to the amount of native pixels shot. This means lossless zoom will capture more pixels than what’s necessary for the picture. And with that said, there should be no loss in quality when scaling images up.
As for Huawei launching another P series phone in Paris, this move makes sense for the Chinese tech giant given that the company launched the P20 series in Paris. Huawei positions its P-series as being about fashion, style and photography, and there’s nowhere better to launch the phone than Paris, the fashion centre of the world.
The P30 series will reportedly feature a teardrop style notch, a vertical triple rear-facing camera setup, an OLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Other rumours suggest the standard P30 will sport a 6.1-inch display, whereas the P30 Pro will come equipped 6.5-inch screen.
Source: Huawei Mobile
Comments