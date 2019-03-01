Huawei arraignment set for March 14 on charges relating to bank, wire fraud

Huawei and two of its affiliate companies, Huawei United States and Skycom, will be arraigned on March 14 in Brooklyn, New York, according to Reuters.
The arraignment is in relation to the 13 counts of bank and wire fraud charges the U.S. laid on the Chinese telecommunications equipment company and for violating sanctions against Iran.
Charges were laid against Huawei, it’s subsidiary Skycom and its global CFO Meng Wanzhou.
Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December and she currently faces extradition to the U.S. Canada has until midnight tonight to proceed with the extradition case.
She is set to appear in court on March 6th.
This news comes a day after Huawei’s devices subsidiary plead not guilty in a Washington, Seattle court to charges of stealing robotic technology from U.S. telecommunications carrier T-Mobile.
Source: Reuters
