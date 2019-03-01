Business
Canada to proceed with Huawei CFO extradition case

Mar 1, 2019

The Canadian government said on March 1 that it is proceeding with its extradition hearing case against Huawei global CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Meng was arrested in December in Canada. The U.S. Justice Department charged her with 13 counts of bank and wire fraud.

On March 1st, an arraignment date was set for March 14 for Huawei and two of its affiliate companies in New York. While on February 28th, the company’s device subsidiary plead not guilty on charges of stealing robotic technology from U.S. telecommunications carrier T-Mobile.

The U.S. said Meng was able to manipulate banks in order to do business with Skycom, the company’s subsidiary. Meng maintains that the company has no affiliation with Skycom anymore.

Image Credit: YouTube (screenshot)

