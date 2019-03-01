Rogers offers $0 256GB iPhone XR with $125/6GB per month Ultra tier plan

Rogers has launched a new promotion designed to entice subscribers to sign a new two-year contract with the carrier.
As part of the promotion, Canada’s largest wireless carrier in terms of subscribers, is offering the 64GB and 256GB iPhone XR for $0, as well as 4GB and 5GB of bonus data, when customers activate or upgrade to a new two-year Premium+ or Ultra tab rate plan.
To get the 256GB model for $0 upfront, Rogers requires customers to sign a two-year Ultra plan. The base Ultra tab plan starts at $125 per month and includes 1GB of monthly data (6GB total with a 5GB bonus), unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as unlimited SMS messaging. Typically, the 256GB model costs $199 outright and the $125 plan comes with 1GB of data.
On the other hand, to get the 64GB model for $0 upfront, customers can either sign a two-year Ultra or Premium+ plan. The most affordable Premium+ tab plan includes 1GB of monthly data (5GB with a 4GB bonus) starts at $115 per month. As with the 256GB model, customers who can get the 64GB model on an Ultra tier plan that costs $125 per month and includes 6GB of total data.
It’s also possible to pick up an iPhone XR with 128GB of internal storage on a Premium+ tab for $69 upfront and still take advantage of the bonus data offer.
One thing to note is that Rogers has the 256GB model available in only white and black, while the 64GB is available in white and black, as well as blue, silver, red and yellow.
Source: Rogers
