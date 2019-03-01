Canada ranks 20th globally for cybercrime like phishing, bots and more

Cybercriminals are always looking for new ways to steal data and attack websites. According to Symantec’s recent Internet Security Threat Report, which measures trends in cybersecurity and crime, one of the biggest new cyber attacks is called ‘formjacking.’
Formjacking uses malicious JavaScript code to steal credit card details and other information from online payment forms on e-commerce websites.
According to Symantec data, 4,818 unique websites were compromised by formjacking attacks every month in 2018.
Further, Symantec data shows that, globally, one in 41 formjacking attacks were blocked in Canada through 2018. Importantly, these websites weren’t compromised by the attack.
Overall, Canada ranked 20th globally for cybercrime, based on Symantec’s measure of phishing, malware, bots, web attacks, network attacks and spam.
Additionally, Canada ranked 16th for malware, with 1.4 percent of global malware, 7th for phishing attacks with 2.2 percent of global phishing attacks and 26th for ransomware with 0.71 percent of global ransomware attacks.
Symantec also says Canada saw an average of one phishing email in every 4,308 emails and one malware email in every 525.4 emails. Spam was also a big problem, with 58.3 percent of emails being spam.
Symantec gathered the data through its Global Intelligence Network (GIN), which is made up of over 123 million attack sensors monitoring and recording thousands of threat events every second. Further, the (GIN) monitors threat activities for over 300,000 businesses and organizations worldwide.
To learn more about formjacking and other cybercrimes, check out the full Symantec Internet Security Threat Report here.
