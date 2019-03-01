Rogers is offering a $150 prepaid Mastercard with Ignite TV sign-up

Rogers is offering a $150 prepaid Mastercard to new customers who sign up for any Ignite TV bundle.
Ignite TV bundles offer users unlimited Rogers 150u internet as well as various TV channels, Netflix integration, the SportsApp and more. Home phone service is also included.
The following four Rogers Ignite bundles are available, with different tiers offered for each:
- Rogers Ignite Starter (36 channels) — $124.99 CAD/month (150 Mbps), $134.99 CAD/month (500 Mbps) and $144.99 CAD/month (1 Gbps)
- Rogers Ignite Select (117 channels) — $134.99 CAD/month (150 Mbps), $144.99 CAD/month (500 Mbps) and $154.99 CAD/month (1 Gbps)
- Rogers Ignite Popular (148 channels) — $149.99 CAD/month (150 Mbps), $159.99 CAD/month (500 Mbps) and $169.99 CAD/month (1 Gbps)
- Rogers Ignite Premier (187 channels) — $164.99 CAD/month (150 Mbps), $174.99 CAD/month (500 Mbps) and $184.99 CAD/month (1 Gbps)
The Ignite TV offer can be claimed online, in-store or over the phone at 1-866-258-9084. More information can be found here.
Rogers notes that the offer is available until “April 11th or until supplies last.”
Source: Rogers
